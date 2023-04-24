MALIN+GOETZ

Bergamot Candle.

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

DETAILS. elevate your senses with the refreshing and aromatic blend of bergamot, now available as a hand poured candle for the first time. long believed to be a natural stress reliever, the scent of bergamot has been a brand (and customer) favorite for over 16 years. our hand poured candle is infused with our signature bergamot fragrance; a bright and effervescent scent has been used throughout our best-selling products from hand and body lotions to deodorant. hand poured in brooklyn. natural wax blend has a clean, slow burn that lasts 60 hours. shipping. due to high temperatures we discourage shipping candles to warmer regions during the summer. we will not be able to replace any candles damaged by melting in transit.