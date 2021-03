Baina

Beppu Organic Cotton (bath Mat) In Sage Chalk

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baina

100% Organic Cotton bath mat. Luxuriously soft, in a playful checkerboard, synonymous with the Baina brand. This bath mat makes for a subtle disruption in any bathroom or ensuite. Pairs nicely with the BETHELL BATH TOWEL. THIS IS A PRE-ORDER STYLE. Delivery for this product will commence from the 15th April 2021.