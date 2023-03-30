Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
BaubleBar
Bennett Necklace
£67.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Lili Claspe
Reese Tennis Necklace
BUY
£164.00
Revolve
BaubleBar
Bennett Necklace
BUY
£67.00
Revolve
AMINA MUADDI
Multicolor Tennis Necklace
BUY
£570.00
SSENSE
Mango
Bead Chain Necklace
BUY
£17.99
Mango
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Mini Spillo 18k Gold Earrings
BUY
$48.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Maddie 18k Gold Ring Set
BUY
$88.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Necklace
BUY
$148.00
BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Spillo 18k Gold Earrings
BUY
$54.00
BaubleBar
More from Necklaces
Lili Claspe
Reese Tennis Necklace
BUY
£164.00
Revolve
BaubleBar
Bennett Necklace
BUY
£67.00
Revolve
AMINA MUADDI
Multicolor Tennis Necklace
BUY
£570.00
SSENSE
Mango
Bead Chain Necklace
BUY
£17.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted