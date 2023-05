BaubleBar

Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Bracelet

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

Our best-selling Bennett Tennis Necklace, now in bracelet form! A strand of Cubic Zirconia crystals sits atop 18K gold vermeil for a chic take on one of the most classic pieces of jewelry. This style will be a daily staple for all of your activities, whether it's everyday errands or a special event.