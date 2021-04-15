Ray-Ban

Benji Polarized Sunglasses

$222.00

From L.A. to St. Tropez and Soho to Tokyo, Ray-Ban is the brand of sunglasses preferred by true individuals worldwide. Setting the standard for excellence, Ray-Ban consistently combines great styling with exceptional quality, performance, and comfort. Gender: Unisex Frame Style: Rectangle Frame Fit: Standard Lens Feature: Gradient Mirror Lens Material: Glass Eye/Bridge/Temple: 54/20/145 Case of Microfiber pouch included Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11737120