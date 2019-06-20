Benefit
Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara
£22.00£18.70
At Benefit Cosmetics
Create telescopic lashes with benefit BADgal Bang Mascara, a gravity-defying formula inspired by space technology. Formulated with weightless aero-particles to create intense volume without weighing down lashes, the jet-black mascara also uses ProVitamin B5 to strengthen and condition each lash for natural thickness. Lasting up to an incredible 36 hours, the smudge-proof product uses a custom Slimpact! brush, which grips onto even the smallest fibre to create dramatic effects from corner to corner. Expect lashes that are out of this world.
