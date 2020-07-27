Birkenstock

Bend Natural Leather Sneakers

$150.00

The BIRKENSTOCK Bend sneaker boasts a simple design which can be worn with almost anything. This casual sneaker has an additional mid sole made of PU and cork to ensure optimum shock absorption. It also features a breathable microfiber lining for a comfortable foot climate. The upper is made of high-quality, soft natural leather. Removable, anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed Upper: natural leather Footbed lining: natural leather Sole: rubber Made in Portugal