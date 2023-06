Ganni

Belted Woven Shorts

$255.00 $115.00

Buy Now Review It

Shorts Woven Pleated Belt loops High-rise cut Detachable belt Two side slit pockets Concealed button and zip fastening at front Button fastening at front Stretchy fabric Mid-weight fabric Machine wash Imported 53% Recycled polyester 46% Viscose 1% Elastane