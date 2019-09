& Other Stories

Belted Workwear Denim Jacket

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Rigid denim jacket in organic cotton with a waistbelt, large workwear pockets and stitching detailing. One button pocket Exposed button closures Length of jacket: 74.2cm / 29.2 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small