Belted Pocket Midi Shirtdress

$98.00

STYLE #559037 Polished chic it's a romantic new look in the form of this flattering belted shirt dress. Point collar. Button-front. Cap sleeves. Tie belt. Front slash pockets. Partially lined. • Fitted waist & flared skirt • Fluid woven • Hits below the knee • 47" from top back neck to hem, measured from a size 8/M Available in: Neutral, Orange Fabric & Care • 95% Rayon 5% Linen. Lining:100% Rayon • Dry Clean Only • Imported