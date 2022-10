& Other Stories

Belted Denim Jacket

$119.00 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Relaxed denim jacked accented with a tonal self-tie belt and duo patch pockets. ORGANIC & RECYCLED COTTON Four button closures Buttoned cuffs Length of jacket: 72.3cm / 28.5" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4)