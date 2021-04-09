Cotton On

Bella Rib Flare Pant

$24.99

Matching co-ord sets are taking over, and we're here for it. Get the look with the Bella Rib Flare Pant. A comfy-cool pair with a 70s flared leg and lettuce hem. Make it an instant set with the matching tops. Elasticised high waist Fitted with a flared leg Imported Lettuce hem This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11500368 Size & Fit Approx. model height is 173 cm and she is wearing an Australian size S/10 Please note this style will ship an Australian size, please follow size conversions Sizing Conversions: 0 US = XXXS AUS, 2 US = XXS AUS, 4 US = XS AUS, 6 US = S AUS, 8 US = M AUS, 10 US = L AUS, 12 US = XL AUS, 14 US = XXL AUS Materials & Care Cotton/elastane Machine washable