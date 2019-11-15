Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
LC Lauren Conrad
Bell Sleeve Blouse
$44.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Bell Sleeve Blouse
More from LC Lauren Conrad
LC Lauren Conrad
Bell Sleeve Blouse
$44.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
LC Lauren Conrad
Satin Slip Midi Skirt
$50.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
LC Lauren Conrad
Plus Size Lc Lauren Conrad Extra Soft Pajama Set
$54.00
$36.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
LC Lauren Conrad
Knit Pullover Sweater
$54.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted