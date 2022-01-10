Madewell

Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater

$98.00 $35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Boxy and a bit cropped, this pullover sweater is ribbed all over in a subtle pattern. Made of soft, plush yarn, it'll be frequent in your winter rotation. Slightly oversized fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 21 1/4" (based on size M). Wool/polyamide/rayon/camel hair. Do Well: This style is made of wool from certified farms who take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Machine wash. Import. NC688