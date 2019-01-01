Cut from crisp nylon with a sporty-chic shape, this travel-ready messenger is the modern girl's must-have. With easy access pockets and signature detailing, the adjustable crossbody strap offers a custom fit. From Calvin Klein. Nylon. Adjustable crossbody strap with 20" drop. Top zip closure. Front zip pocket. back slip pocket. logo plaque at front. Interior features zip pocket. 10-1/2" W x 11-1/2" H x 3" D (width is measured across the bottom of the handbag). Silhouette is based off 5'9" model. Imported. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 1204058.