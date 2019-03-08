Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Fendi

Beige Sneakers

$227.50
At eBay
"If you’re going to wear sneakers, make them Fendi!". - Olivia Palermo. Lace-up sneakers with high wavy sole. The design features a combination of five different parts. Two-toned multi-layered sole.
Featured in 1 story
Our Bechdel Test Of "Feminist" Fashion Continues
by Eliza Huber