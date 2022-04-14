Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Cire Trudon
Beige Louis Xiv Bust Candle
$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Handcrafted sculptural wax candle in beige. H13.25 x W9 x D5.5 in Supplier color: Stone
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Laurie Bed Tray
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Wolfum
Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays
BUY
$68.00
Food52
Auosthop
Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table
BUY
$35.55
Walmart
Anthropologie
Grove Mug
BUY
$11.20
$14.00
Anthropologie
More from Cire Trudon
Cire Trudon
Trudon Mary Candle
BUY
$140.00
Adore Beauty
Cire Trudon
Le Diffuseur Cyrnos
BUY
$240.00
Cire Trudon
Cire Trudon
Esterel scented Candle
BUY
$85.00
$115.00
Verishop
Cire Trudon
Marie-antoinette Decorative Candle
BUY
$130.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Décor
Urban Outfitters
Laurie Bed Tray
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Wolfum
Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays
BUY
$68.00
Food52
Auosthop
Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table
BUY
$35.55
Walmart
Anthropologie
Grove Mug
BUY
$11.20
$14.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted