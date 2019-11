Cableami

Beige Boa Fleece Hat

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Assembly New York

The Boa Fleece Hat is sort of like a large beanie worn like a proper hat instead of a skull cap. The larger turned brim and crown create a comfortable and easy to wear hat that will keep you warm all winter long. A drawcord adjustable size makes this a must-have in the colder temperatures.