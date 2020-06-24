Maui Babe

Before & After Sun Pack (browning Lotion 8 Oz, After Browning Lotion 8 Oz)

$48.50

SIZE: Each bottle is 8 ounces (16 ounces total) INCLUDES: Maui Babe's Browning Lotion and After Browning Lotion BROWNING LOTION: Helps you to achieve a deep, dark, gorgeous tan in a short time in the sun AFTER BROWNING LOTION: Seals in your tan after tanning, preventing peeling fading, and burning DETAILS: Water-resistant; Designed for sensitive skin; Imported from Maui, Hawaii Maui Babe Before and After Sun Pack (Browning Lotion 8 oz, After Browning Lotion 8 oz)