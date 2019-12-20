Burt's Bees®

Beeswax Bounty Lip Balm

$10.99 $8.24

Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Holiday Gift Set contains four handy tubes of Burt's Bees naturally moisturizing lip balm. This 100% natural lip balm is enriched with power packed Beeswax to condition lips and antioxidant rich Vitamin E to moisturize and hydrate dry lips. The kissable moisture with a hint of invigorating peppermint oil brings a refreshing tingle to your lips. This gift set is beautifully packaged with Burt's Bees 100% natural moisturizing beewax lip balm in four convenient tubes for holiday gifting or just for you. Perfect as a unique stocking stuffer, gift giving is made easy with this lip replenishing must have classic. Keep lips naturally nourished this holiday with Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Lip Balm Set.Usage Directions: See individual product listings for their usage directions.