Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
prAna
Becksa™ 7/8 Legging
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At prAna
Need a few alternatives?
Wolven
Thyme Crossover Pocket Legging
BUY
$88.00
Wolven
Mate The Label
Organic Stretch Midi Legging
BUY
$49.00
$78.00
Mate the Label
The Pangaia
Women's Activewear 3.0 Leggings
BUY
$105.00
The Pangaia
Superfit Hero
Superhold Pocket Capris
BUY
$95.00
Superfit Hero
More from prAna
prAna
Alana Joggers
BUY
$89.00
Dick's Sporting Goods
prAna
Permafrost 1/2-zip Fleece Jacket
BUY
$39.58
$98.95
Backcountry
prAna
Prana Sukie Sweater - Women's
BUY
$38.68
$128.95
Backcountry
prAna
Momento 7/8 Legging
BUY
$47.37
$78.95
Backcountry
More from Activewear
Wolven
Thyme Crossover Pocket Legging
BUY
$88.00
Wolven
Mate The Label
Organic Stretch Midi Legging
BUY
$49.00
$78.00
Mate the Label
The Pangaia
Women's Activewear 3.0 Leggings
BUY
$105.00
The Pangaia
Superfit Hero
Superhold Pocket Capris
BUY
$95.00
Superfit Hero
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted