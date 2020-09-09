BECCA Cosmetics

Becca X Barbie Ferreira Prismatica Face & Eye Palette

$42.00

At Becca Cosmetics

Highlight, blush, bronze, and define your face and eyes for endless holiday looks from 1 makeup palette. Developed with new Prismatic Pigments, each of the 5 shades blend seamlessly. Layer bold colour and iridescent light for multidimensional looks that match any mood, vibe, or occasion, from soft and subtle to bright and bold. Curated together with Barbie Ferreira, each shade in this versatile, full-face palette refracts light and reflects sheen. Plus, an iridescent topper, created with a sheer base and eye-catching reflective pearl, can be layered on top of any other shade to add a prismatic effect to the face and eyes. Shade Descriptions: Hustle: A plum shimmer Hued: A warm rose shimmer Prismify: A warm vanilla shimmer Glimmer: A bronze shimmer Refract: An effervescent blue pearl ​How To Use: Face: Choose your favorite shade and start applying on the apple of the cheek, sweeping back towards your temples using a soft brush. Layer Refract on top to achieve additional prismatic glow. Eyes: Apply anywhere colour is desired, such as the eyelid, inner corner, crease, and brow bone. Use a soft-bristled brush to diffuse and soften colour, or a firm brush to intensify colour pay-off. Get Barbie Ferreira’s Prismatica Looks Look 1 - Warm + Soft Eyes: Blend Glimmer all over the eyelid and under the lower lash line using a soft bristled brush. Press Prismify onto the inner corner of the eye using firm brush or your ring finger. Face: Sweep Glimmer onto cheek blending, towards temple using a large fluffy face brush. Apply Hued onto the apple of the cheek. Look 2 - Cool Glam Eyes: Blend Glimmer all over the eyelid and under lower lash line using a soft bristled brush. Press Prismify onto the inner corner of the eye using firm brush or your ring finger. Build Hued onto the outer corner of eye using soft strokes. Face: Sweep Glimmer onto cheek blending towards temple using a large fluffy face brush. Apply Hued onto the apple of the cheek. Add Prismify onto high point of cheek. Lips: Apply Ultimate Lipstick Love in Rouge to th