UO

Bec Cardigan

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Cozy textured cardigan sweater with an oversized collar and buttoned front. Find it only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 60% Cotton, 40% acrylic - Hand wash - Best stored folded - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 42” - Length: 22”