The original beautyblender is the world's first edgeless, non-disposable, high-definition cosmetic sponge applicator. The unique shape and exclusive material available only with beautyblender ensures impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste. Use it with primers, foundations, powders, cream blushes, and any other complexion product. Each beautyblender is created using an open cell structure that fills with small amounts of water when wet, which prevents the makeup from seeping into the sponge. When wet, beautyblender doubles in size and becomes even softer, returning to its original size when it air dries.