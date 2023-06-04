Charlotte Tilbury

Beauty Light Wand

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Charlotte Tilbury wanted to bottle the Beauty Light effects from the Hollywood red carpet when conjuring up this liquid highlighting wand. Infused with treated pearls to brighten and highlight for a luminous complexion with a soft-focused finish while rose gold pigments mimic the soft, natural hue of beauty lights and silver light reflectors intensify the result for a flawless finish. Finally, Oleogel gives a high-gloss, luminising effect with no visible glitter ensuring the formula looks as good in daylight as it does in HD. The soft, easy cushion applicator dispenses product evenly onto cheekbones, making it super blendable and easy to use. Made without: Animal products, alcohol, paraben, gluten and sulphate.