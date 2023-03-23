Caudalie

Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist

Skin type : all-skin Need : radiance Key ingredients : Grape extract, Peppermint essential oil, Rose essential oil, Rosemary essential oil, Orange blossom water, Lemon balm essential oil Texture : Mist Use : day-night What is it ? Beauty Elixir is a Caudalie cult favorite, vegan hydrating face mist that visibly enhances the complexion's glow for dewy looking skin, tightens the look of pores, and doubles down as a dewy mist setting spray for makeup. The iconic hydrating face mist is vegan, cruelty-free, and 100% natural. Formulated with green grape and orange blossom water and a mix of essential oils - peppermint, rose, lemon balm and rosemary for increased skin hydration and skin radiance. Skin benefit highlights: - Grape Extract benefits: Antioxidant - Peppermint essential oil benefits: Has skin toning and refreshing properties - Rose essential oil benefits: rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids - Lemon balm essential oil benefits: helps reduce skin redness - Rosemary essential oil benefits: skin hydrating and antibacterial A favorite among celebrities and makeup artists worldwide, the Beauty Elixir is the ideal setting spray between layers of makeup for a long-lasting and smooth finish. Spritz at the office during that lull for a quick pick-me-up, or in the evening to refresh your makeup! Also available in 30ml travel size. Formula : 100% natural origin ingredients Dermatologically tested Vegan Did you know ? Created in 1997, Beauty Elixir was inspired by a recipe of the youth elixir used by the Queen of Hungary in the 17th century, who was known for her radiant complexion. Mathilde Thomas wanted to reinterpret this infusion of plants for the skin. Today Beauty Elixir is a must-have for celebrities and make-up artists worldwide. Sustainability Commitment Fully recyclable packaging designed using recycled plastic and glass, more respectful of the planet*. *Excluding multi-material pump dispensers and caps, which can only be recycled through Caudalie Boutiques thanks to the TerraCycle partnership.