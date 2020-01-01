Kaja

Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio

A stacked, creamy, powder eyeshadow in curated trios of shimmers or combinations of matte and shimmer shades.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates.What Else You Need to Know:These bouncy eyeshadows come packaged in bite-sized shimmer stacks or trios of matte and shimmer pigments that apply effortlessly with your fingertips. Kajas Glitter Arrangement Technology delivers uniform shimmer in every swipeperfect for quick, easy eye looks on-the-go.