Beauticurve X Lane Bryant

Beauticurve Crossover Poplin Top

$59.95 $35.97

Buy Now Review It

At Lane Bryant

Overview REVIEWS A flattering top from the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection with ultra style versatility. From the faux-wrap seaming detail along the bodice to the gathered waist and crisp fabric, it's a go-to piece that brings polished vibes to any dressed-up-or-down look. V-neck with ruffle detail. Long sleeves. Covered elastic at the back neck, cuffs and waist. Self-tie belt and loops at waist. Poplin fabric. Slightly longer length. ILLUSION TOPS: The magic is in the details. The defined waist gives the illusion of a slimmed midsection without sacrificing a second of comfort. Item Number #360492 Front Length (On Body): 29.5" Imported Plus Size Top Lane Bryant Machine Wash 97% Rayon/3% Spandex