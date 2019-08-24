Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion. It continuously pinpoints sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit and music playback. The efficiency of the Apple W1 chip supports up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on, and Pure ANC off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of playback.