Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-ear Headphones

$299.95

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality Up to 22 hours of listening time (up to 40 hours with ANC and Transparency turned off) Fast Fuel provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge when battery is low Auto On/Off when you unfold and fold your headphones Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts