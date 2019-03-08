Seven thousand beads, yes you read right, the Beaded Teeny Tiny Tote is woven with over 7,000 glass beads! Made by an all-women community of weavers in the Sierra mountain range of Nayarit, these nighttime/daytime/anytime handbags slip elegantly onto you wrist and will hold essentials like your cell (iPhone 10, yes), keys, purse and so on, and so forth. They look fragile but don't worry, each bead is reinforced to ensure not one will come out of place.
Proceeds from your purchase aids in the development of artisan communities in Mexico and our work with the women's education foundation Fondo Guadalupe Musalem.