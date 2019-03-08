Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Zara

Beaded Mini Shopper

$29.90
At Zara
Mini shopper bag in a combination of colors. Threaded beading exterior.Height x Length x Width: 4.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches (12 x 22 x 2 cm)
Featured in 1 story
11 Bag Trends We're Betting Big On For 2019
by Eliza Huber