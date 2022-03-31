Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Anthropologie
Beaded Anklet Set
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropolgie
Beaded Anklet Set
Need a few alternatives?
Gucci
Trademark Heart Chain Bracelet
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
Akola
Anasa Diy Necklace And Bracelet Kit
BUY
$98.00
Akola
Anthropologie
Resin Link Bracelet
BUY
$14.97
$38.00
Anthropolgie
Roxanne Assoulin
Build-your-own Bracelet
BUY
$150.00
Roxanne Assoulin
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Beaded Anklet Set
BUY
$48.00
Anthropolgie
Anthropologie
Yuma Pot
BUY
£56.00
Anthropolgie
Anthropologie
Puffed Sleeve Corset Top
BUY
$69.95
$120.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
More from Bracelets
Catbird
Sweet Nothing Bracelet
BUY
$98.00
Catbird
Catbird
Threadbare Bangle
BUY
$134.00
Catbird
Catbird
Tinsel Bracelet, Yellow Gold
BUY
$128.00
Catbird
Catbird
Snow Queen Bracelet, Yellow Gold
BUY
$548.00
Catbird
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted