Clothing
Dresses
Of Mercer
Beacon Dress
$185.00
This bold dress comes in a stretch fabric that feels like your favorite sweatshirt. In other words: It looks like you tried for the office, Sunday brunch, your best friend’s bridal shower, etc. Made in NYC.
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by
Ray Lowe
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
