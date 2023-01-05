Barras

“beachy” Coconut Luxury Soap Bar

"Beachy" Coconut Premium Soap Bar El momento de para una piel nueva ha llegado. Disfruta de nuestro nuevo jabón a base de coco con shea butter, dándole una fórmula poderosa para reconstruir la piel. Limpia e hidrata tu cuerpo y dale el toque final con el aroma a coco. Scent: Coconut (coco) Fits: Every skin type (perfect for sensitive) Oil Base Ingredients: Olive oil + coconut oil + shea butter + castor oil + coconut scent BJA effectiveness disclosure: The intention of our soap bars will always be the safe cleaning of your skin. We know that using a product made with natural ingredients has powerful consequences on the skin, however, handmade soap is not a medical treatment. In the description of each product we list the ingredients in order to inform how we have enriched our soap recipe and what its characteristics are. We always recommend that you use soaps according to your skin type and preferences. Barras is much more than just soap, it's a fun experience. The positive results that you can see over the time are a set of benefits that our very-carefully-made recipes bring to your skin. How to make your soap last longer? You can cut your soap bar in two. How to care for your soap? To take the best possible care to extend the life of your handmade soap you can use a draining soap dish that will keep the soap dry. You can also just let it dry in a flat area that would not gather water. Important: If you have a very sensitive skin and it starts to itch, it means this bar has intense properties for daily use in your skin type. We recommend you intermittent use. If it continues, stop immediately. By the fresh and handcrafted nature of these bars, patterns and shapes may vary by batch.