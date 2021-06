Lost + Wander

Beachside Pier Mini Dress

$108.00 $81.00

Breathe in the warm sea breeze in the Beachside Pier Mini Dress! This mini features an elastic squared neckline with charming puffed short sleeves, smocked bodice and a flowy A-line skirt for comfort and movement. - Fully Lined - Runs true to size - Model is 5 ft 9 inches; Bust: 32", Waist: 23.5", Hips: 35" - Model is wearing a size S