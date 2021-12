Uncommon Goods

Beach Day Paint-by-number Kit

$74.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Ages Recommended for Ages 13+ Made from canvas, acrylic paint, synthetic brushes Measurements Canvas Measures 16x20"; Item in Packaging Measures 21" H x 3.3" DIa. Care Close paints tightly after use. Clean brushes gently with soap and water, laying flat to dry. Item ID 53342 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!