Home Queen

Beach Cup Holder, Set Of 4

$20.77

Buy Now Review It

Size: Pack of 4, each beach cup holder measures 6.5" high x 5.5"wide x 3.25"deep. Fits easily in your beach bag and securely hold your beverage, beach wine cup from falling in the sand or grass. Colors: 4 colors available. With these simple and bright color, the drink holders can easily match any occasion or event. Besides, due to they are blank without any decoration, it's convenient for you to stick stickers on the sand coaster to display your personality and style. Colors: 4 colors available. With these simple and bright color, the drink holders can easily match any occasion or event. Besides, due to they are blank without any decoration, it's convenient for you to stick stickers on the sand coaster to display your personality and style. Material: The sand cup holders are made of high quality PP plastic, smooth surface. Durable and heavy duty safe plastic, these beach cup holders can be used multiple times with minimal wear and tear. It can go into sand, grass and hard dirt! Ideal to hold your beach travel cup. Multifunction: Thoughtfully designed, the Beach Cup Holder not just a beach cup holder, also a storage compartment near your chair or towel at the beach, river, lake, picnics, camping, outdoor concerts, outdoor sporting events, tailgating, etc. Just it into the sand to hold your drink, credit cards, hotel room keys, snack, sunglasses, phone, sun screen, lip balm or anything you want keep off the hot sand and easily available within reach! Ideal Gift: Use it at the beach party, river or lake, can also used the sand cup holder to dredge the sand have a real fun. Works great for beach balls like volleyball, too. The beach plastic cups are perfect addition beach accessory for beach lovers, honeymoon couple, new graduates, college friends, fishermen, concert lovers, parents.