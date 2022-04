Arket

Beach Blanket

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A soft and lightweight woven throw crafted from a cotton and linen blend. The linen content in the fabric makes it absorbent, cool and airy. Linen remains fresh in hot temperatures and dries quickly, making this piece an ideal beach towel or blanket. Detailed with a yarn-dyed stripe pattern and raw, fringed edges on the short sides.