Kiss

Be Jelly Gel Fantasy Nails

Details KISS On-trend translucent gel nails with high shine and volume are durable and flexible and easy to apply. This set includes: 28 nails (including 12 accents) Pink Gel Glue Manicure stick Mini file How to Use Removal: Apply polish remover around edges, wait 2 minute and gently peel off nail from sides. Glue application: Apply glue to back of artificial nail Apply glue to natural nail Align with cuticle, gently press on & hold for 5 seconds *Pointy nails might have sharp tips. Use enclosed file to gently smooth the edges of the tips. Expert tip: Apply enough glue to avoid air pockets, secure adhesion and extend wear. Removal: Trim & file surface to disrupt the protective top coat. Apply Kiss Glue Off Remover between artificial and natural mails or soak nails in acetone. Ingredients ABS Plastic - Made in China. Glue: Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethl Methacrylate, BHA Tetrahydrofuran, Sulfur Dioxide, Red 7 Lake (CI 15850:1) - Made in U.S.A. Adhesive tabs: Acrylates/Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer - Made in Korea. Assembled in China.