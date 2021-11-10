Loli Beauty

Be Happy. Get Hydrated. Day + Night Essentials For Dewy Skin

$42.00

LOLI Beauty's Be Happy. Get Hydrated. Day + Night Essentials for Dewy Skin deluxe travel size trio of multipurpose, superfood beauty oils are all you need to get bouncy, glowing clear skin, glossy lips + smooth, shiny hair anytime. Benefits Limited edition trio of serums suitable for all skins Instantly hydrates, calms, brightens & leaves skin glowing Made with concentrated organic, superfood ingredients Vegan, cruelty free, ethically sourced & consciously packaged for zero waste Free of Fragrance, Palm Oil, Pesticides, Parabens, Gluten, GMO's, DEA, Phthalates & TEA Independently & scientifically MADE SAFE certified Clinical Results 90% of testers experienced instant hydration with the first use of Plum Elixir 87% of testers felt & saw increased suppleness with Plum Elixir