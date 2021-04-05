Urban Outfitters

Prairie Ribbed Babydoll Top

$49.00 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60048972; Color Code: 020 Flouncy babydoll top from Urban Outfitters cropped short with a ruffled hem. Made from a ribbed fabric topped with elastic-banded blouson sleeves and a classic v-neckline. Content + Care - 52% Rayon, 28% polyester, 20% nylon - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 18" - Length: 19"