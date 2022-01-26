BDG

Bdg Cowboy Corduroy Pant — Trippy Print

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 65654998; Color Code: 095 A pair of ‘90s inspired pants cut from cozy corduroy from BDG. High-waisted silhouette with a relaxed fit and a straight leg. Hits below the ankle. 5-pocket styling with a zip fly. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 98% Cotton, 2% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’9” and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 29” - Rise: 12” - Inseam: 29.5” - Leg Opening: 17”