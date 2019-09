BDG

Claudia High-waisted Straight Leg Jean

$79.00 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Born to stand out in this straight-leg jean from BDG built from a rigid denim with a flashy metallic finish. Cut with a high waist and a slim fit through the straight leg that falls below the ankle. Complete with 5-pocket detailing and a hidden button fly.