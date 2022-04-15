Nomads Swimwear

Bay Bottom

$70.00

High-Waist Medium cheeky coverage Fits true to size. Contrast panels and tan mesh at waist Double-lined with a smooth, clean finish at leg openings Sheer-proof, even when wet Buttery soft hand feel with two-way stretch Care Instructions: hand wash with cold water and lay flat to dry. Only new, unworn with original tags and bikini liner will be accepted for returns within the return window.