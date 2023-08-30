Violette_Fr

Baume Shine

$45.00

Benefits Cruelty-free •Vegan •Dewy finish •Sheer coverage •Sulphate-free •Fragrance-free The MECCA view A creamy balm highlighter that gives skin a natural-looking radiance – like being cast in the best light. Infused with naturally-emollient squalane and light-reflective mirror pigments, this universally flattering formula glides across skin comfortably to instantly catch the light and naturally illuminate all skin tones. Sized so that you can apply anywhere (cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, even the corners of the eyes) to hit all the places light naturally reflects. C’est si simple! Key ingredients French Marshmallow Root - Creates the protective shield that keeps the skin safe from environmental aggressors that are often responsible for premature skin damage Dried Japanese Getto Plant Leaves - Helps restore and strengthen the skin’s surface, enhancing its radiance and smoothness Squalane - Helps maintain the skin’s hydration levels and restores suppleness Organic Jojoba Oil - Nourishes the skin and delivers a velvety-rich, non-oily texture Stablized Vitamin C Antioxidants - Fights free radicals and restore the skin’s glow Made without Free from Gluten, Phthalates, Parabens and Sulfates. Direct from the brand “No one does highlighter better than the Neoclassical painters whose work I used to study for hours at the Louvres Museum in Paris – so it was only natural that I took all their techniques with me into the lab when I created Baume Shine. Whenever I use it, I truly imagine I’m one of these masters casting light onto the skin with each stroke of my own paintbrush. I specifically made Baume Shine super tiny and chic so that you can take it everywhere and experience this feeling, too.” Usage Swipe Baume Shine anywhere you want to catch the light and create subtle radiance – such as the cheekbones, inner corners of eyes, bridge of the nose, Cupid’s bow or chin–then tap with your fingertips to blend. Item Code I-061319