Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Kindak
Bathtub Tray Caddy
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Smart Design: Plenty of compartments, slots, and trays for different items useful while taking a bath
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Glam Basket
$199.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Boob Bathmat
$60.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Langria
Bathtub Caddy Tray
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Royal Craft Wood
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
$59.99
$42.97
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted