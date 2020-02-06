Bathing Culture

Bathing Culture Outer Being Face & Body Oil

Enjoy all over, over and over Originally crafted for the face, but amazing on the whole body, Outer Being Oil is designed to give reprieve from the harsh elements of the salty Pacific and windy Sierra peaks. We use powerful plants that provide skin nourishing vitamins (C+E), essential fatty acids, amino acids and antioxidants to help restore and repair skin, lock in moisture, and bring balance to complexion. Perfect for soothing inflammation and acne prone skin. Outer Being oil is best used after a rinse or following a natural toner. Pairs perfectly with the Golden Hour Hydrosol.