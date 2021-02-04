United States
Oui The People
Bath Soak
$28.00
At Oui The People
BIG MOOD. The bath soak with benefits. Looking to take the edge off after a long day (or, let’s be honest, year)? We’ve got you covered (literally) with a bath booster that ups the relaxing effects of a warm soak using a detoxifying mix of magnesium, potassium, and calcium to send any tension down the drain. Paired with the chill-inducing scent of bergamot essential oil sourced from Italy and a skin-softening combo of organic aloe and sodium bicarbonate, you’ll step out of the tub with that close-to-floating calm that you crave. Size: 16 oz. good enough for 5-6 soaks Scent: Bergamot Post bath feels: Silky smooth
