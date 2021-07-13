Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
The Citizenry
Bassi Accent Rug
$145.00
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Citizenry
Let things start to take shape with this geometric accent rug, handwoven in the softest neutral hues.
Need a few alternatives?
Yankee Candle
Housewarmer Sun & Sand Large Classic Jar Candle
BUY
$17.99
$22.00
Bed Bath and Beyond
Illume
Seaside Tin Candle
BUY
$14.00
Anthropologie
Homesick
Beach Cottage Candle
BUY
$34.00
Homesick
extra&ordinary
Collection Gravity - Sculptural Candle Holder - Pebble
BUY
£35.00
extra&ordinary
More from The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Lokon Cane Headboard
BUY
$350.00
$495.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Plush Bath Towel Sets
BUY
$115.00
$135.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Turkish Cotton Duvet Cover
BUY
$150.00
$235.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Turkish Cotton Sheet Set
BUY
$145.00
$220.00
The Citizenry
More from Décor
Yankee Candle
Housewarmer Sun & Sand Large Classic Jar Candle
BUY
$17.99
$22.00
Bed Bath and Beyond
Illume
Seaside Tin Candle
BUY
$14.00
Anthropologie
Homesick
Beach Cottage Candle
BUY
$34.00
Homesick
extra&ordinary
Collection Gravity - Sculptural Candle Holder - Pebble
BUY
£35.00
extra&ordinary
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted